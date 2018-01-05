UPDATE: Missing 72-year-old has been located and is safe

UPDATE:

Family members confirm Sharon Loveland has been found.

Heather Loveland said her mother-in-law made a trip to Jackson Hole, but was unable to charge her cell phone and hadn’t let her family know about the trip.

She is now back in Idaho Falls with family and is in good health.

“We are all relieved that she’s just fine,” Heather Loveland said. “We want to thank everybody for all their efforts and for all who helped look for her and shared the post on Facebook.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

RIGBY — Local law enforcement are seeking information about a missing 72-year-old woman who was last seen in the Blackfoot area Tuesday.

Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower confirmed police are attempting to locate Sharon Loveland of Rigby. She was last seen driving a 2011 Silver Chevy Impala with tinted windows in the Blackfoot area. Her license plate is 1J631.

Family members say Loveland is 5 feet and weighs about 145 lbs. They also say Loveland has ties in Lava, Moreland, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Rexburg.

Anyone with information about Loveland is encouraged to call the family at (208) 589-3965 or call the Rigby Police Department at (208) 745-1951.