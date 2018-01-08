Police investigating successful and failed ATM explosions in Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two agencies are investigating separate cases of someone apparently using a propane tank in an attempt to blow up an ATM Sunday.

The first report came after an explosion at the Goldenwest Credit Union, 5639 W. Highlands Loop Road (around 7600 South) in West Jordan, around 5 a.m., according to West Jordan Police Sgt. Brandon Turner. He said someone lit a gas line to a propane tank, which caused it to explode and damage an ATM.

“It was quite a bit of damage to the ATM itself and the surrounding awning at the bank,” Turner told KSL.com.

West Jordan police detective J.C. Holt added the person was unable to reach the main chamber of the ATM. However, he said it was possible that the person was able to access a small amount of money.

No injuries were reported. Holt said police were reviewing surveillance video in the area to put together a description of the individual suspected in the case or a vehicle used.

He said a description was likely to be released Monday.

A second case was reported shortly after 11:07 p.m. Sunday at the America First Credit Union, 1799 S. Pioneer Road in Salt Lake City, according to Salt Lake Police Lt. Scott Smalley. A passerby called police reporting something suspicious at the credit union, he said.

Officers found a propane tank still pumping gas into the ATM, Smalley said. He added police believe whoever was there had been interrupted and left. The ATM was not damaged.

It was unknown Monday morning if the two cases were connected; however, Holt said authorities believe they may be connected.

“They seem very similar,” he said. “We don’t know yet but to have two of them that happen that close together and to have the same methodology used on both, we’re certainly thinking that they’re connected.”

This article was originally published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.