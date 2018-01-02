Police looking for suspect who assaulted man and broke his teeth

Share This

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, Idaho State Police and Idaho Falls Police were called to the Peppertree Lounge located at 888 N. Holmes.

The ISP trooper advised dispatch that the victim, a 20-year-old male, was unconscious on the ground. Emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene.

Few details about the physical altercation are known. The victim suffered several broken front teeth and a large, deep cut on his forehead that required stitches. He was transported to EIRMC to determine whether there were more serious injuries. The victim’s friend indicated that a “Hispanic male” allegedly assaulted the victim. No other information was given and no other witnesses were identified.

Detectives do not have any leads on suspects at this time and the case is under investigation.

If anyone has further information about this incident that occurred late Saturday night (early Sunday morning), please call dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983.