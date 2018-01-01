Police: Men who stole ATM tried to steal one in Montana

IDAHO FALLS — Two men who stole an ATM from an Idaho Falls convenience store tried to commit the same crime in Montana.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for the suspects and the truck they were driving after the ATM was stolen from Sunnyside Travel Plaza near I-15 and Sunnyside Road around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.



After breaking the glass at the front of the store, police say the suspects used a flat-bed super duty Ford truck to pull the ATM from the store. The truck had MN plates, which were stolen from another vehicle. The men appeared to be wearing ski masks and also hooded sweatshirts that were covering their heads, according to police. One of the sweatshirts had a “Kirra” logo on the back.

The Idaho Falls Police Department posted a Facebook update about the crime Monday:

Update on the ATM thieves: Two days BEFORE stealing the ATM at the Exxon off Sunnyside & I-15, these suspects attempted to steal an ATM in Caldwell, MT (12/26) Please share this post with your contacts across Montana, Idaho, Utah & Oregon. If you have any information that may help identify these two men, please contact dispatch at 208-529-1200. Let’s catch these criminals!