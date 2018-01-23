Police officer, woman hit by car as tow truck responds to stalled vehicle

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO — On Jan. 23, at approximately 12:56 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a crash on East Center St., at the northbound I15 interchange in Pocatello.

At the request of the Pocatello Police Department, Idaho State Police responded to a stalled vehicle at approximately 12:00 p.m. A Dodge Charger, operated by Kay Holmes, 81, of Pocatello, was stalled in the lane of travel on East Center St.

Stan’s Towing arrived to remove the stalled Charger. The wrecker was being operated by Jonathan Jensen, 26, of Chubbuck. As Jensen exited the tow truck, it rolled back into the Charger. At the time of impact, Holmes and a Pocatello Police Officer were standing by the driver side door of the Charger with the door open. The impact caused the Charger to strike both Holmes and the Pocatello Police Officer.

Holmes was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The condition of the officer has not been released.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.