Police: S. Idaho shop owner shot after offering robber a job

BURLEY (AP) — A man police say shot and killed the owner of a car repair shop business in south-central Idaho after the owner offered him a job has been bound over for trial in district court.

The Times-News reports that the ruling on Friday means Luis Gabriel Ponce’s case will move to 5th District Court.

Ponce is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery and burglary.

Police say that Ponce went to Fassett Transmission in Burley to rob 58-year-old Christopher Fassett in early December.

Police say Fassett offered to let Ponce work for him rather than hand over cash.

Police say Ponce left but returned and shot Fassett in the stomach, and then in the head.

Ponce is being held on $2 million bail. His next court appearance is Feb. 6.

