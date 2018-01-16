Police searching for man who allegedly kissed and grabbed 10-year-old girl

REXBURG — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly touched a 10-year-old girl inappropriately while in a C-A-L Ranch store Sunday.

Capt. Randy Lewis told EastIdahoNews.com the police are searching for a 30- to 40-year-old Hispanic male with a limp.

The man allegedly kissed a 10-year-old girl on the forehead, grabbed her buttocks and told her he loved her.

The girl was inside the Rexburg store with her father when the alleged incident took place. Lewis said her father was using the bathroom when the alleged incident took place. He left when the father came out of the bathroom.

The incident is currently under investigation.