Police searching for man who fled Stonebrook crash scene

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a man who fled from a crash scene after his vehicle was struck by another car in the Stonebrook subdivision.

On Thursday, officers investigated a crash involving a possibly intoxicated woman who fled from police near Fife and 21st Street. The woman, who has not been identified by police was driving a red Mitsubishi Eclipse and passed into oncoming traffic several times before crashing into a moving vehicle near Stonebrook Lane and Stonebrook Place.

The vehicle then impacted a tree in a residential yard. The woman was ejected from her vehicle and sustained serious injuries. While an IFPD officer performed CPR on the female victim, the male driver of the other vehicle in the accident, a white Dodge Stratus, fled the scene on foot, according to a Idaho Falls Police Department news release.

The woman was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her condition remains unknown.

Investigators have identified the male driver who fled as 36-year-old Miguel Renovato. He has an active warrant out of Colorado for a parole violation. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the Dodge Stratus.

If anyone has information about Miguel Renovato’s whereabouts, police request they contact Idaho Falls public safety dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983.

The Dodge Stratus driving by 36-year-old Miguel Renovato | Rett Nelson