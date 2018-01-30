Popular restaurant won’t reopen and 4 other business stories you need to know

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered.

Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ NEWS REXBURG KFC restaurant closed for good

File photo | EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG – Kentucky Fried Chicken in Rexburg will not be reopening, according to a regional KFC spokesperson.

The restaurant closed in September following a grease fire. The damages were reported at $200,000.

The Rexburg Standard Journal reports repairs on the building were halted because a deal had been developed by the owner to sell the location.

We reached out to KFC’s corporate office to find out why the restaurant was closing. No further details were provided.

BLACKFOOT

New website and memorial in Bingham County honors local veterans

Leslie Sieger | EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT – A new website gives people a chance to pay tribute to those who have sacrificed for their country.

Bingham County Commissioners launched PatriotFieldMemorial.com to honor and pay tribute to local veterans. The website provides a list of individuals from Bingham County who have served in the military. Friends and acquaintances can pay special tribute to individuals who have lost their lives while enlisted in military service.

The website also provides a place for people to donate to help build a bronze statue that will be placed at a veteran’s memorial in the park across from Bingham County Courthouse at the corner of North Ash and Francis Street.

IDAHO FALLS

TEDxIdahoFalls announces speaker line up

File photo | EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — TEDxIdahoFalls has announced its 2018 speaker line up for TEDxIdahoFalls: TOTALITY. The event will be held March 10 at 3 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.

“Through an application process and a series of auditions, the TEDxIdahoFalls Committee has curated a unique list of speakers with the goal of promoting, ‘Ideas Worth Sharing’,” stated Co-Organizer of Operations, Janece Moore.

POCATELLO/CHUBBUCK

Vinyl and antique store shares love of music with customers

Vintage Vinyle and Antiques Inventory | Courtesy Quint Pimentel

POCATELLO – Remember when it meant something to be first in line to pre-order a new album?

Remember what it was like getting your hands on the shiny, new packaging for the first time, as you meticulously opened it up to read the liner notes?

This is a foreign concept for today’s digital music consumers. But Vintage Vinyl and Antiques in Pocatello is bringing it back for a new generation.

Vintage Vinyl and Antiques is located at 102 N. Main in Pocatello. They are open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

LEWISVILLE

Local artist distributes wildlife art nationwide

LEWISVILLE – A local man with a flair for artistry uses bones, antlers, stone and wood to create art that is sold in galleries and other venues throughout the nation.

