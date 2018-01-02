Road closed after semi carrying bales of hay is involved in train crash

REXBURG — A semi truck carrying bales of hay was involved in a train crash Tuesday afternoon on Idaho Highway 33 west of Rexburg.

The highway is closed between Old Highway 91 and 2000 South while authorities are on the scene.

Multiple bales spilled onto the road and the semi truck received significant front-end damage.

Idaho State Police report at least one person suffered minor injuries.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new details when we receive them.