Sarbaum pleads guilty to killing friend

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A local man accused of killing his friend during an argument has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Justin Sarbaum entered into a plea agreement Friday evening in which the second-degree murder charge was amended to voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

As part of the plea agreement, both parties agreed to a unified 20-year sentence with a maximum two years fixed.

Bonneville County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney John Dewey explained the defense must agree to the minimum 20-year unified sentence, but can argue for a shorter fixed amount of time.

The agreement is not binding on the court, meaning the judge can choose to give a different sentence than the recommended one.

During the hearing, Sarbaum told the judge he was guilty of killing Tyson Tew.

RELATED: Man charged with murder: “It was fight or die”

“I regretfully shot and killed my friend, Tyson Tew,” Sarbaum said. “For that, your honor, I am sorry.” He turned to address the people sitting in the back of the courtroom and tearfully said, “Most importantly to his family, I’m so very sorry. I’m sorry.”

Sentencing is scheduled for March 1st to allow time to complete a pre-sentencing investigation and allow for those planning to make statements time to make travel arrangements.

According to police reports, officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the 2700 block of St. Clair Road just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2017. Officers arrived and found Tew’s body in Sarbaum’s apartment, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities then took Sarbaum into custody.

Police say detectives learned Sarbaum and Tew had gotten into an argument. During the argument, Sarbaum shot and killed Tew.