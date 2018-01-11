Semi hauling hay tips on top of vehicle after car goes airborne in crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CHUBBUCK — On Jan. 11, at approximately 10:22 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-15 and I-86 in Pocatello.

James Scott, 26, of Chubbuck, was driving a 1998 Mercury Mystique northbound on I-15 and was taking the westbound I-86 on-ramp. Scott failed to negotiate a turn, drove off the road, and became airborne after striking the embankment. Eddy Chapman, 62, of Hagerman, was driving westbound I-86 from southbound I-15 in a 2011 Freightliner semi pulling two trailers hauling hay. Scott’s vehicle struck Chapman’s, then the semi overturned and came to rest on its side.

Both drivers were transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Scott was not wearing his seatbelt. Chapman was wearing his seatbelt.

The westbound on-ramp for I-86 from southbound I-15 is still blocked at this time. Northbound traffic on I-15 can access westbound I-86.