Dale Smith pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A man who allegedly attempted to murder his son pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Dale Smith, 79, appeared in court Tuesday morning to enter a not guilty plea to all charges against him including the alleged attempted first-degree murder of his son, Idaho Falls attorney Bryan Smith.

A request for a bond reduction from Dale’s attorney was rejected and Dale remains in custody at the Bonneville County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

RELATED: Father charged with attempted murder of prominent Idaho Falls attorney

A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 22.

Dale was arrested on Nov. 16, after he was reportedly found outside of Bryan’s home with an AK-47 and ammunition in the front seat of his vehicle. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree stalking, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of destructive devices.

Police reports show at about 8 p.m. that evening Bryan called authorities to report a suspicious vehicle near his residence.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies arrived and discovered Dale in the vehicle. It was determined Dale was in violation of a protection order between the father and the son, according to a news release.

Deputies also discovered fictitious plates with the vehicle, cash, weapons and a note indicating he may have intended to harm Bryan. Dale also advised of World War II grenades in his vehicle. Detectives with the bomb unit were able to recover and secure the devices, according to Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell.