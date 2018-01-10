State lawmaker’s ex-wife says he was being investigated for molesting 2 girls

BOISE – An Idaho state lawmaker who shot and killed himself this week, was under investigation for molesting two girls, according to a report by The Associated Press.

Danielle Eirvin, the ex-wife of Brandon Hixon told AP that the alleged abuse included a young female relative who had been abused for more than 10 years.

Brandon Hixon was found dead from suicide in his southwest Idaho home Tuesday, the Canyon County Coroner’s office said.

Hixon had previously resigned in October after news of the alleged sexual abuse investigation surfaced. In December, he had been arrested twice for DUI and for resisting arrest.

No details of the alleged abuse investigation have not been released.

Danielle Eirvin, Hixon’s former wife, told the AP the nature of the case on Wednesday.

Eirvin and Hixon were married for 10 years until their divorce in 2016.