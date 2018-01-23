Streets where man was shot in Idaho Falls Tuesday remain blocked

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Police have reopened most of the area near a Common Cents store in Idaho Falls where a man was shot Tuesday afternoon.

The only area that remains closed at this time is Corner Ave. between Elm St. & Walnut Street.

These streets will remain blocked off until an investigation of the incident is complete, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The Eastern Idaho Regional Critical Incident Task Force is conducting the investigation.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Dept.

Around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, Idaho Falls public safety dispatch received a call about a suspicious adult male near the intersection of South Blvd. & Elm Street.

Three Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the call. Officers attempted to talk with the man, but he fled to a residential apartment building near North Corner Ave. & Elm Street.

When officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, the man displayed a weapon.

One officer fired upon the suspect. Officers immediately began performing CPR on the man until emergency medical services arrived.

Emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene at 2:20 PM. The ambulance arrived at 2:25 PM and the man was transported to EIRMC at 2:26 PM. No information about the victim’s medical condition is available for release.

Police do not believe there is any existing threat to the public.

