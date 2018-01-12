Take a picture with this car over the weekend and you could win flights for life

The following is information and a photo from Allegiant.

IDAHO FALLS — Allegiant is hitting the road this week in 80 cities nationwide, including Idaho Falls, with a chance to win flights for life, flights for a year or roundtrip tickets on Allegiant. The five-day promotion will run through Jan. 14.

Just in time for the summer travel booking season, 57 Allegiant-branded Getaway Cars will visit 80 cities across the country and engage with thousands of travelers for their chance to win airfare on Allegiant.

“Getaway Car is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with passengers nationwide and thank them all for making Allegiant their hometown airline,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “We’re thrilled to offer a chance to win flights for life and other great prizes that can be used on more than 300 routes nationwide.”

To enter to win, take a picture of the Getaway Car and post it on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #GetawayCar #Sweepstakes and tag @Allegiant. You can enter in-person at the Getaway Car or enter online here: https://sunseeker.allegiant.com/.