Thousands in the dark following Rexburg power outage

Share This

REXBURG — Thousands of customers are without power in Rexburg.

The outage has been affecting 4,730 Rocky Mountian Power customers since around 7:00 p.m. The company’s website is showing there are five outages and the cause is being investigated.

There are two crews working to restore power as quickly as possible. Power is expected to be restored at about 10 p.m.

We will update as soon as we receive more information.