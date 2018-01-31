UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI in 3 car crash

Share This

UPDATE

The driver of a vehicle involved in a three car crash Wednesday afternoon was arrested for DUI and open container, according to an Idaho State Police tweet.

“Luckily the driver of this vehicle was treated and released from the crash scene,” part of the tweet reads.

The wreck occurred at US Highway 26 and 25th East (Hitt Road) and traffic was diverted while crews cleaned up the crash.

Traffic is flowing again.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash and at least one person is injured.

The wreck occurred at US Highway 26 and 25th East (Hitt Road) and traffic is being diverted.

It’s unknown how many people were injured, the extent of their injuries or what caused the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more details as we receive them.