UPDATE: Rescue mission for missing snowmobiler temporarily halted

UPDATE 8:15 p.m.

The mother of a missing snowmobiler says he and the crew rescuing him will be spending tonight outdoors as it’s become too dangerous to make it to safety.

Authorities say a rescue crew, not affiliated with the official search teams, found Jayce Davison near Keg Springs around 6 p.m. and was transporting him back to his family out of the mountains. But rocky terrain, nightfall and weather conditions have temporarily halted the mission.

“Change of plans. The terrain is rough and, at this point, they may build a fire and stay overnight until it is daylight,” Colette Davison said in a Facebook message. “Thank you everyone for your continued prayers.”

UPDATE 6:10 p.m.

A missing snowmobiler who has been stranded nearly 24 hours has been rescued and is on the way to being reunited with his family.

A Clark County Search and Rescue crew found Jayce Davison near Keg Springs and is transporting him to safety, according to Davison’s family.

Davison was with two other snowmobilers when they became separated from their party Sunday night. Davison’s snowmobile reportedly broke down and his friends tried to give him a ride on one of their snowmobiles, Clark County Sheriff Bart May says, but it was too much weight.

The two other riders made their way to the Red Rock Ranger Station in Montana Monday morning, promising to return. Davison waited by a fire for hours to be rescued.

The Clark County Search and Rescue team was assisted by Fremont County Search and Rescue. At least two helicopters were used to search from the air.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

Search and Rescue crews are working their way to a snowmobiler who is stranded near Keg Springs in Island Park.

Jayce Davison was with two others when they became separated from their party Sunday night. The two other riders made their way to the Red Rock Ranger Station in Montana on their own, according to officials, and Davison is waiting to be rescued.

“He has a fire, and Search and Rescue will regroup, go to that area and follow the boys’ tracks in to find him,” Collette Davison, Jayce’s mother, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “He’s alive! I’m going to hug him and never let go!”

Visibility and cell phone reception are extremely poor, but crews are confident they will rescue Davison this afternoon.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.

Three snowmobilers missing since Sunday evening have been found alive in Montana.

Two of the riders made their way to the Red Rock Ranger Station on their own, according to officials, and the third man is waiting by a fire to be rescued.

Visibility is extremely poor, and crews are working their way to the third rider, authorities say. Helicopters have been assisting in the search.

ORIGINAL STORY

CLARK COUNTY — An intense search is underway for three snowmobilers who have been missing since Sunday evening.

A group of eight was snowmobiling near Keg Springs in Island Park when they separated into two groups, according to Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries. Five of the snowmobilers left the area the way they came in and made it to safety. The other three have not been found.

The Clark County Search and Rescue team and the Fremont County Search and Rescue team searched for the missing men until midnight, according to authorities. It became too foggy, and the search was called off.

Crews from both agencies began searching for the snowmobilers again Monday morning. Clark County Search and Rescue have called in two helicopters to assist in the search and authorities ask the public to stay away from the area.

“While people may have good intentions in helping with the search, we don’t need more tracks in the snow and we don’t want any other incidents,” Humphries says. “Avalanche conditions are considerable today, and our focus is on finding these guys.

EastIdahoNews.com is not posting the names of the men who are lost until officials release them.

