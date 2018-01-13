UPDATE: Standoff situation over after SWAT team enters Idaho Falls apartment

UPDATE 5:00 p.m.

A situation involving a man possibly being barricaded inside an apartment has ended after the SWAT team entered the residence and the man was not inside.

“Police are working to determine the next steps,” Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook says. “We want to thank the community for their patience and for taking the necessary safety precautions to secure the scene.”

Officers have cleared the area and residents are being allowed back into their apartments.

Police ask anyone who may have seen the situation occur to call (208) 529-1200.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — An apartment building has been evacuated after a man may have barricaded himself inside one of the units.

Numerous Idaho Falls police officers and the SWAT team are on the scene at South Ridge Ave. near 13th Street.

A neighbor called police after observing a man pointing a gun at a woman and man in the street around 2:30 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook.

“It was likely a relationship type argument between a girlfriend and boyfriend and another male,” Cook tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The man with the gun then ran into the apartment building where he may or may not be barricaded inside one of the units.

“We have had no contact with the individual whatsoever,” Cook says.

Along with police and the SWAT team, officers have a robot on the scene and the apartment building has been evacuated.

“Two undercover officers showed up as we were escorted out by a police officer,” says Annette Reed, a resident at the apartment complex. “It’s a very scary situation.”

Folks living in the area are asked to stay inside and others should avoid the neighborhood as police deal with the situation.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new updates as we receive them.