What we know about the man who was shot by police

IDAHO FALLS — An Iona man shot by an Idaho Falls police officer Tuesday was a father, had owned a concrete company and had experienced numerous run-ins with the law.

Shane McVey, 54, was pronounced dead at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Tuesday after being transported to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound, according to Idaho Falls Police officials.

The shooting happened after two officers were called to Common Cents at 1003 South Boulevard around 2 p.m. for a report of a suspicious individual with a torch changing a tire in the parking lot. Officers arrived and attempted to talk with McVey, but say he fled to an apartment building near North Corner Avenue and Elm Street. When police attempted to apprehend McVey in the building, they say he displayed a weapon and an officer fired a shot.

State records show McVey had been the owner and operator of Cowboy Up Concrete, a business based in Moreland. It was dissolved in June 2017, according to an Idaho Secretary of State business listing.

The Idaho Repository shows McVey has been charged and convicted of a significant number crimes including drugs, theft, trespassing, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and a variety of traffic violations over the years in Bingham, Bonneville, Jefferson, Fremont and Madison counties.

His latest arrest was in May 2017 when McVey was charged with driving without privileges and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McVey’s family asked the Idaho Falls Police Department to inform the media that they are not commenting on the shooting at this time.