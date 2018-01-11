Wind and winter weather advisories issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — A wind advisory has been issued in eastern Idaho for Thursday night and Friday morning in a significant portion of eastern Idaho.

The advisory is in effect between 9 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday in the following counties: Madison, Jefferson, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte and Power counties.

Sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph are expected with gusts up to 50 mph.

The wind will cause difficult driving conditions with gusty cross-winds expected overnight, especially for high profile vehicles.

Additionally, a winter weather advisory remains in effect at higher elevation until 3 p.m. Friday. Moderate amounts of snowfall are expected, especially in mountain passes.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 6,300 feet are expected with 1 to 5 inches predicted in the lower mountain valleys.

The following counties are under the winter weather advisory: Clark, Fremont, Teton, Madison, Bonneville, Bingam, Caribou, Bannock and Oneida.