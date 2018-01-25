Winter weather advisory in effect for Fremont, Madison, Clark and Teton counties
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — A winter weather advisory is in effect for a number of eastern Idaho counties until around 8 p.m. Thursday evening.
Fremont, Madison, Clark and Teton counties will see between 2 to 4 inches of snow today with up to 8 inches possible in some areas. Breezy conditions are also expected, which will cause blowing snow.
The heaviest snowfall is expected on U.S. Highway between between Ashton and the Montana border and Interstate 15 between Dubois to the Montana border.
Snow and rain, which has been falling sporadically in eastern Idaho today, is expected to continue. Although no significant buildup is expected in the southern counties today.
Difficult road conditions due to snow, ice, or flurries are listed on the following highways:
- U.S. Highway 20 between St. Anthony and the Montana border
- Idaho Highway 87 between Henrys Lake and the Montana border
- Idaho Highway 47 Ashton and Warm River
- Idaho Highway 34 between Soda Springs and the Wyoming border
- Interstate 15 between Dubois and the Montana border
- Idaho Highway 28 between Terreton and Salmon
- Idaho Highway 29 between Leadore to the Montana border
- U.S. Highway 93 between Ellis and the Montana border
