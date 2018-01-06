Winter weather advisory issued until this evening

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm is passing over the majority of eastern Idaho on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for nearly the entire region, including the following cities: Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, Henry, Soda Springs, and Preston.

Between 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected until about 6 p.m. Freezing rain and sleet is also possible throughout the day.

Higher elevation areas are expected to receive more snow than the valleys.

Reduced visibility and difficult road conditions are possible throughout the day. Rough road conditions are already being reported in Fremont, Teton and Caribou counties.