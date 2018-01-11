Woman ejected from her vehicle at Stonebrook crash has been identified

IDAHO FALLS — The name of the woman who fled from police and was ejected from her vehicle near the Stonebrook subdivision last week has been released.

Emily Talbert was involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Jan. 4. Idaho Falls Police suspected she may have been highly intoxicated at the time. Officers stopped Talbert’s car near Fife and 21st Street and spoke with her briefly before she fled in her vehicle. She had passed into oncoming traffic several times before crashing into a moving vehicle near Stonebrook Lane and Stonebrook Place, Marley said.

Talbert’s car then impacted a tree in the front yard of a home. She sustained serious injuries and was transported to East Idaho Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for her injuries. She has since been released.

Idaho State Police spokesperson Lt. Chris Weadick told EastIdahoNews.com they collected a blood sample from Talbert and are waiting for results before giving her a possible DUI charge.

The driver in the other vehicle left their car at the scene and fled on foot.

Investigators have identified him as 36-year-old Miguel Renovato. He has an active warrant out of Colorado for a parole violation. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the Dodge Stratus.

If anyone has information about Miguel Renovato’s whereabouts, police request they contact Idaho Falls public safety dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983.