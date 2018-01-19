Woman hurt in wreck on Sunnyside and Woodruff

IDAHO FALLS — One woman has been taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following a crash at the intersection of South Woodruff Avenue and Sunnyside Road.

Two vehicles — a sedan and an SUV — collided around 7 p.m. Friday. Police on the scene told EastIdahoNews.com one woman, the driver of the sedan, was transported by ambulance to EIRMC. The extent of her injuries were unknown except that they were not life-threatening.

Police said the sedan was traveling south on Woodruff and entered the intersection on a solid green light. The SUV was traveling north on Woodruff, and the driver attempted to turn left on a flashing yellow light. The sedan then struck the SUV.