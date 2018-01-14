Woman rushed to hospital following Idaho Falls house fire

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Jan. 14, at 10:41 a.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 1000 Cathryn Avenue for a report of a structure fire.

Units arrived in under six minutes to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the corner bedroom of a one story home. All occupants were out of the home when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and entered the home to finish extinguishing and overhauling the structure. They then checked for fire extension into the attic.

One adult female was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with superficial burns and smoke inhalation.

The initial damage is estimated at $50,000.

The reported cause of the fire was due to the adult female falling asleep in bed while smoking a cigarette.

Three engines, three ambulances and a battalion chief responded to the incident.