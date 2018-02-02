Ahlquist addresses finances, transparency, education, opioids & more

IDAHO FALLS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist was in eastern Idaho this week and stopped by the EastIdahoNews.com newsroom for an interview.

We asked him the following questions:

The House State Affairs Committee shot down a bill requiring elected officials to disclose their financial interests every year. Idaho is one of two states in the country that does not require elected officials to reveal any information about their finances. Do you think Idaho needs a bill like this?

Many Idahoans have complained about fraud and mismanagements in state government. How would you deal with this if elected governor?

Gov. Otter wants to hire a $200,000 a year Chief Education Officer that the governor believes will benefit education and students across the state. Do you support this idea?

How do you propose the state deal with Idaho’s teacher shortage?

EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tommy Ahlquist

The opioid problem is growing in east Idaho. Other states have launched campaigns and iniaitves to address it. What would you do as governor?

You raised $1.7 million in fundraising last year, more than your opponents, but a lot of voters are still undecided. What is your message to them?

Watch the video above to see his answers and the entire conversation.