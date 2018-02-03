UPDATE: Missing man found dead in Idaho Falls

Jimmy Rodriguez

UPDATE:

Idaho Falls Police have confirmed 55-year-old Jimmy Rodriguez has been found dead.

The body was discovered by searchers outside near U.S. Highway 20 and Lindsay Boulevard. The searchers had been looking for Rodriguez since this morning.

Rodriguez was last seen on Jan. 25 near the 1200 block of Lindsay Boulevard by the grain silos.

Police estimate Rodriguez had been dead for at least 24 hours before he was found.

No cause of death has been released, but police don’t suspect foul play.

“We have not identified any signs of foul play at this time,” Lt. Joel Tisdale said in a news release.

Friends and family gather to search for Jimmy Rodriguez | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family of Jimmy Rodriguez met at the grain silos on Lindsay Boulvard in Idaho Falls Saturday morning to organize a search effort to find him.

Rodriguez has been missing since Jan. 24. Jeramie Rodriguez, Jimmy’s son, tells EastIdahoNews.com his dad was last seen at The Roadhouse Saloon near the silos. Rodriguez suffers from dementia and a medical condition that causes seizures.

“I guess he’d had a seizure in front of his apartment. The manager of the apartment took him to EIRMC,” Jeramie Rodriguez says.

Later, Jeramie says Jimmy was spotted at the Sunnyside Power Plant. Some employees at the plant asked Rodriguez if he needed a ride. They dropped him off at the silos on Lindsay Boulevard. Several hours later, the men noticed he was still there, and notified law enforcement.

“Emergency responders came out here to check on him. They said he seemed to be hallucinating and talking to someone who wasn’t there,” Jeramie says.

Jeramie says his dad told emergency personnel he was waiting for a ride. They stayed with him for a while. Around 8:30, a waitress at The Roadhouse saw him outside and brought him in.

Rodriguez has not been seen since.

The family is inviting members of the community to join the search today.

Rodriguez is 4 foot 11, about 110 pounds and has a cut on his forehead. He was wearing blue hospital pants, a gray jacket and a beanie.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokesperson Holly Cook says all available patrol units are searching for Rodriguez and Jedidiah Hall, the teen reported missing on Jan. 22.

Please call 911 or dispatch at (208) 529-1200 with any information.