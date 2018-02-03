Man hospitalized after assault in Idaho Falls early Saturday

IDAHO FALLS — A local man is in critical condition Saturday after being assaulted outside the Peppertree Lounge at 880 N. Holmes in Idaho Falls.

Derek Yagues, 35, of Idaho Falls, was leaving the bar around 2:10 a.m. when someone attacked him, according to Scott Yagues, Derek’s father.

“They didn’t just beat him up, they beat the hell out of him — within an inch of his life,” Scott said.

Scott says whoever beat on his son broke nearly every bone in his face — his nose, his jaw and eye sockets. Yagues says Derek’s brain is swollen as well.

Derek’s buddies found him lying on the sidewalk about 10 minutes after it happened, according to Scott.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook says they received a call from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center around 3:15 a.m. reporting the incident.

Derek is conscious and is being treated at EIRMC. He is expected to go into surgery later this afternoon.

It’s unclear who the attacker was, or what the motives of the conflict were.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

If you have any information that might be helpful to police, call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

