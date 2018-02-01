Netflix adding 79 titles, dropping 50 in February

SALT LAKE CITY — Well, it looks like the binge-watching is destined to continue in February.

I made the joke last month that Netflix is wanting everyone to make binge-watching a New Year’s resolution because they had included a lot of series and trilogies that are perfect for a long movie marathon. Well, I may have been on to something because in February it is adding several more series including all five “American Pie” movies and the “Ocean’s Eleven” trilogy, KSL.com reports.

In total, the streaming giant is adding 79 titles, according to Huffington Post.

Netflix is dropping 50 titles in February, including a few gems like “How To Steal a Million” and “The Benchwarmers.”

Here’s the full list of titles coming to and leaving Netflix next month:

Adding:

Feb. 1

•“3000 Miles to Graceland”

•“42 Grams”

•“Aeon Flux”

•“American Pie”

•“American Pie 2”

•“American Pie Presents: Band Camp”

•“American Pie Presents: The Book of Love”

•“American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile”

•“Ella Enchanted”

•“Extract”

•“GoodFellas”

•“How the Beatles Changed the World”

•“John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken”

•“Kill Bill: Vol. 1”

•“Kill Bill: Vol. 2”

•“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”

•“Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution”

•“Lovesick”

•“Meet the Fockers”

•“Meet the Parents”

•“Men in Black”

•“National Parks Adventure”

•“Ocean’s Eleven”

•“Ocean’s Twelve

•“Ocean’s Thirteen”

•“Paint It Black”

•“Scream 3”

•“The Hurt Locker”

•“Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”

•“Z Nation” (Season 4)

Feb. 2

•“Altered Carbon” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

•“Cabin Fever”

•“Coach Snoop” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

•“Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!” (Netflix Original)

•“Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

•“On Body and Soul” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 6

•“Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers” (Netflix Original)

•“Valor” (Season 1)

Feb. 7

•“Imposters” (Season 1)

•“Queer Eye” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Feb. 8

•“6 Days”

•“The Emoji Movie”

Feb. 9

•“Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2” (Netflix Original)

•“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney” •(Netflix Original)

•“Seeing Allred” (Netflix Original)

•“The Ritual” (Netflix Original)

•“The Trader (Sovdagari)” (Netflix Original)

•“When We First Met” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 14

•“Greenhouse Academy” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

•“Love Per Square Foot” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 15

•“Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2”

•“Re:Mind” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Feb. 16

•“DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge” (Season 6, Netflix Original)

•“Evan Almighty”

•“Everything Sucks!” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

•“Irreplaceable You” (Netflix Original)

•“First Team: Juventus” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Feb. 17

•“Blood Money”

Feb. 18

•“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 19

•“Dismissed”

•“FullMetal Alchemist” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 20

•“Bates Motel” (Season 5)

•“The Frankenstein Chronicles” (Season 1 and Season 2, Netflix Original)

Feb. 21

•“Forgotten” (Netflix Original)

•“Lincoln”

•“The Bachelors”

Feb. 22

•“Atomic Puppet” (Season 1)

Feb. 23

•“Marseille” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

•“Mute” (Netflix Original)

•“Seven Seconds” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

•“Ugly Delicious” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Feb. 24

•“Jeepers Creepers 3”

Feb. 26

•“El Vato” (Season 2)

•“Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards”

•“People You May Know”

•“Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso” (Season 2)

•“Winnie”

Feb. 27

•“Derren Brown: The Push” (Netflix Original)

•“Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish” (Netflix Original)

Dropping:

Feb. 1

•“Brubaker”

•“Corpse Bride”

•“Day Watch”

•“Desk Set”

•“Enquiring Minds”

•“Everyone’s Hero”

•“Hard Candy”

•“How to Steal a Million”

•“King Arthur”

•“Magic City” (Season 1 and 2)

•“Night Watch”

•“Open Season: Scared Silly”

•“Perfect Stranger”

•“Project X”

•“Silver Streak”

•“Stranger by the Lake”

•“The Benchwarmers”

•“The Five Heartbeats”

•“The Fury”

•“The Longest Day”

•“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

•“Tin Man”

•“Top Gear” (Series 19-23)

•“Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea”

Feb. 2

•“A Ballerina’s Tale”

Feb. 3

•“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning”

Feb. 5

•“Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace”

•“Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago”

Feb. 10

•“Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw”

Feb. 11

•“A Little Bit of Heaven”

Feb. 12

•“Honeymoon”

Feb. 14

•“Family Guy” (Seasons 1-8)

Feb. 15

•“12 Dog Days Till Christmas”

•“A Christmas Kiss II”

•“Before I Go to Sleep”

•“Burn Notice” (Seasons 1-7)

•“Christmas Belle”

Feb. 16

•“Our Last Tango”

•“Save the Date”

Feb. 17

•“Freakonomics”

Feb. 19

•“An Idiot Abroad” (Seasons 1-3)

Feb. 20

•“Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious”

Feb. 21

•“Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room”

Feb. 24

•“Jane Got a Gun”

Feb. 28

•“American Genius”

•“Brain Games” (Seasons 3 and 4)

•“Cesar 911” (Season 1)

•“I Am Ali”

•“Miami SWAT” (Season 1)

•“The Catch” (Season 1)