Pole replacement project scheduled for Monday after Idaho Falls crash

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power will replace and reposition electrical poles on Holmes Avenue between Lomax and 1st Street on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A power pole was knocked down following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday.

The project will affect southbound traffic only. The southbound right lane will be closed as linemen complete the project on the west side of the street.

Drivers can access the area, but should expect slower traffic with the temporary traffic pattern change. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, if possible.

For questions, contact Idaho Falls Power at (208) 612‐8430.