Are you prepared for the future? This course will help

ST. ANTHONY — Southeast Idahoans will get the chance to get certified in master preparedness thanks to a new program offered in Fremont County.

The Fremont County University of Idaho Extension office in St. Anthony is offering a first of its kind Master Preparedness Program. The program teaches a variety of classes ranging from financial preparedness to personal protection that qualifies for the Idaho Enhanced Conceal Carry License.

“It’s just for everybody to become more prepared and to prepare their household,” UI Extension educator Lance Ellis told EastIdahoNews.com.

The course begins Feb. 28 and will go to May 23. It costs $120, which covers costs involved with the different classes. Those interested in the program can register by calling the extension office at 208-624-3102 by Feb. 26.

“There’s never really been one of these preparedness programs, such as this, offered anywhere in the US by the extension services,” Ellis said. “So, we’re stepping into some new, fun territory.”

He said the program is designed to help people prepare for small events such as an injury in the home and large events like the loss of power for an extended period of time.

Presenters are extension educators and regional experts such as Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries, who is teaching the Personal Protection in the Home class as well as others. Keith Richey from Fremont County Emergency Management is teaching Preparing Your Household for a Natural Disaster.

Ellis said while the program is located in St. Anthony and everyone is welcome to register.