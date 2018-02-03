UPDATE: Name of man found dead in house fire released

The following is a news release from Fort Hall Police Department.

FORT HALL – The Fort Hall Police Department has released the name of the dead man who was found following a house fire on Friday.

Twenty-year-old Francisco Martinez of Fort Hall was discovered deceased at a burned home on B street in the Fort Hall Townsite.

Martinez’s death remains an open case and is currently under investigation by the Fort Hall Police Department and FBI.

Last night, 32-year-old Rydon Teton (aka Rydon Dixey) of Fort Washakie, Wyoming was apprehended and taken into custody as a person of interest related to Martinez death, and on a Tribal warrant for unlawful use of a weapon.

Rydon Teton is being held with no bond in the Fort Hall Jail.

The Fort Hall Police Department is seeking any information from the community regarding Francisco Martinez death, if you have any information please contact the Fort Hall Police at 208-238-4000 or text anonymous to TIP411 (847-411).