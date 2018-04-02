2 charged with possession of controlled substance, injury to child

POWER COUNTY — A man and women are being charged with possession of a controlled substance and injury to a child after being arrested Friday.

Timberly J. Hernandez, 43, and James R. Jockumsen, 48, were taken into custody after the Power County Sheriff’s Office, American Falls Police Department and Aberdeen Police Department executed a search warrant on the 200 block of Lincoln St. in American Falls.

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were located within the residence and property, according to a news release from the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple was being held at the Power County Detention Facility and are expected to be arraigned Monday.