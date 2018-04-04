4 people hospitalized following crash in Franklin County

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

PRESTON — On Friday, April 27, at approximately 12:05 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle injury crash on Highway 91 at milepost 5.6 in Franklin County.

Maren Rhodes, 19, of Preston, was travelling south on highway 91 in a white 2009 Chrysler Sebring near 1600 S.

A Silver 2007 Mazda MZ3, driven by Jade Priestley, 23, of Preston, entered the highway from 1600 S., in front of Rhode’s vehicle. The Chrysler Sebring struck the Mazda on the driver’s side. Both vehicles had two occupants and all four were transported by ground ambulance to the Franklin County Medical Center. Highway 91 was blocked in both directions for approximately two hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.