A Brussels sprout recipe that will have even veggie haters thinking twice
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
You don’t have to be a vegetable lover to enjoy my roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon. This dish is both smoky and salty, and the roasting of these little cabbages gives them a crispy outside and tender inside making them a really tasty addition to your meal.
Of course they’re green and good for you, but don’t let that keep you from trying this recipe. The onions and bacon make this dish both hearty and flavorful and one that will surprise even those who are convinced they don’t like their veggies.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website.
