A Brussels sprout recipe that will have even veggie haters thinking twice

Share This

You don’t have to be a vegetable lover to enjoy my roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon. This dish is both smoky and salty, and the roasting of these little cabbages gives them a crispy outside and tender inside making them a really tasty addition to your meal.

Of course they’re green and good for you, but don’t let that keep you from trying this recipe. The onions and bacon make this dish both hearty and flavorful and one that will surprise even those who are convinced they don’t like their veggies.

Belle’s Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Bacon 1 pound Brussel Sprouts

½ cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons crumbled bacon

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt Take each Brussels sprout and slice the end off and then cut them in half. Place them in a large bowl. Add two tablespoons of bacon crumbles and a half cup of chopped onions. Mix well. To this, add two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and toss to coat. Sprinkle with the salt and then mix well to make sure everything is evenly coated. Spread the Brussels sprouts evenly over a foil lined baking pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until the sprouts are slightly browned and tender.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website.