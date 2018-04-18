A group of moms want the community to help secure Idaho schools

IDAHO FALLS — A group of local moms have come up with an unconventional way to address school security.

In the College of Eastern Idaho cafeteria at 9 a.m. on April 21, the public is invited to attend the Community Collaboration: How to Secure Our Schools and Help Our Children Feel Safe. As well as hearing from experts, attendees will have the opportunity to be part of the discussion.

“The nature of this event is somewhat unprecedented in Idaho Falls,” said Shelane Tuttle, one of the event organizers. “It’s a discussion organized by volunteers, collaborating with District 91, the (Idaho Falls) Police Department, a local mental health professional, students, teachers and parents.”

Some of the speakers are Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson, local clinical psychologist Dawn Cureton and student representatives.

Tuttle said the idea for this event came about following a scare caused by a postcard featuring the image of an AR-15 with the caption “Coming to a school Near you?” was sent to a parent in District 91. The postcard was sent by an elderly woman, who has not been identified.

“Moms get to talking on Facebook and via text and everything,” Tuttle said. “We just decided that were some things that we wanted to do to help encourage the school district to make some changes — sooner than later — and to support them in that as well.”

She said with the cooperation of other moms and collaboration throughout the community, they were able to pull the event together.

“I think it’s a really exciting, unconventional way to approach this,” she said. “We’re really hoping for some good community feedback.