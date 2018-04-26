All Idaho DMV services suspended due to nationwide outage

IDAHO FALLS — Due to a nationwide outage, all Idaho Division of Motor Vehicle license services have been suspended.

Currently, it is unknown when these services will resume. The source of the outage is unclear, but appears to be a nationwide license-verification process.

The Idaho Department of Transportation will provide updates as they become available. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for the latest.

