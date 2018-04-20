BLM offering cash reward after tires are stolen from government facility

SALMON — The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the prosecution of the individual(s) who illegally removed several tires from a government facility.

The incident occurred sometime between April 12 and April 16, when an individual bypassed the secured chain link fence and entered the Salmon Field Office’s wareyard. Four tires were removed from a cargo trailer and a spare tire was removed from an adjacent trailer. The estimate to replace the tires and ratchet straps damaged in the incident totaled $1,407.

“This is a very unfortunate incident that is going to slow our work down,” said Linda Price, Salmon Field Manager. “I am hopeful we can track down the responsible party.”

The BLM is working closely with local law enforcement in the investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident, the BLM urges you to call its law enforcement staff at 208-524-7590.