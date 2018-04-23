BLM seeks Artist-in-Residence for the South Fork of the Snake River

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management is pleased to announce an opportunity to be the first Artist-in-Residence for the South Fork of the Snake River. The program offers professional artists the opportunity to pursue their art, inspired by the majesty of this unique eastern Idaho river.

The selected artist will spend three days with BLM staff in late July or early August floating sections of the river, with possible overnight stays at Fisher Bottoms, home to the famous author Vardis Fisher. The residency is open to all professional artists over 18 years of age who are United States citizens. Applications will be accepted until May 15, 2018.

All disciplines of artists will be considered including photographers, painters, sculptures, videographers, writers, poets, musicians and composers. Final selections are based on the merit and professionalism of the artist and the proposal presented in the application. Selected works from the artist will be showcased to the public in a venue to be announced and will be included in future BLM exhibits and publications.

Interested applicants must submit a cover letter detailing their interest in the program, proposed project, a professional resume and a minimum of five artwork samples in an electronic format. More information, as well as the application package, is available online here. A jury of professional artists and BLM staff will review the applications and select the artist.

Artist-In-Residence Program

The Artist-in-Residence program seeks to share the scenic beauty and unique stories of the landscapes and resources managed by the Bureau of Land Management through the world of art. It also provides an opportunity for learning and dialogue about the value of preserving these special places.

South Fork of the Snake River

The South Fork of the Snake River flows for 66 miles across southeastern Idaho, through high mountain valleys, rugged canyons, and broad flood plains to its confluence with the Henrys Fork of the Snake near the Menan Buttes. Flowing northwest from Palisades Dam in Swan Valley, the river runs for the first nine miles through a narrow channel, then widens and flows around several island complexes.

A waterfall can be seen just upstream from the Swan Valley Bridge where Fall Creek cascades into the river. Downstream of Conant launch, the river leaves Highway 26 and enters a scenic canyon. The impressive canyon scenery continues downstream until near Heise Hot Springs, where the cliffs give way to a level, but extremely dynamic, flood plain.

The South Fork supports the largest riparian cottonwood gallery forest in the West and is among the most unique and diverse ecosystems in Idaho. It is home to 126 bird species, including 21 raptors, meriting a “National Important Bird Area” designation. The river also supports the largest native cutthroat fishery outside of Yellowstone National Park. The corridor serves as habitat for an impressive array of other wildlife including moose, deer, elk, mountain goats, mountain lions, black bears, bobcats, coyotes, river otter, beaver, fox and mink.

More Information

For more information, please contact Sarah Wheeler at sawheeler@blm.gov 208-524-7550. To apply or to learn additional information about the program, please visit the BLM’s website.