Buy a cookie, support Primary Children’s Hospital

AMMON — Buy a delicious chocolate cookie and help sick kids. Sounds like a win-win situation.

On Tuesday, $1.00 will be donated to Primary Children’s Hospital for each chocolate chuck cookie sold at Chick-fil-A in Ammon. Valid purchases include individual, half dozen, small tray and large trays of cookies.

The restaurant hopes to sell 5,000 cookies and orders can be placed ahead of time by calling (208) 523-COWS.

Chick-fil-A is located at 3003 S. 25th E. and is open until 10 p.m.

