BYUI student rushed to hospital with head injuries after being hit by SUV in crosswalk

REXBURG — A Brigham Young University-Idaho student was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in a crosswalk Thursday night.

Nima Karunananyake, 19, was walking across 7th South near the LDS temple in a marked crosswalk around 6:15 p.m. when a 2004 GMC Yukon slammed into her.

“Officers responded and found her lying in the road. She was bleeding from the head and taken to Madison Memorial Hospital before being transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Jenna Tracy, 40, who was behind the wheel, was cited for inattentive driving and failure to display insurance.

“She was traveling up the hill and looking down when she hit the girl. No slowing, no braking – she wasn’t watching the road,” Lewis says.

Karunananyake was listed in fair condition Friday morning, according to an EIRMC spokeswoman.