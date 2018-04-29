City of Pocatello focusing on safeguarding water during open house

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

The City of Pocatello Water Department is inviting you to learn more about your drinking water and how to safeguard it for future generations.

As part of the department’s celebration of National Water Week, staff will host its 27th Annual Open House at the Water Operations Facility, 1889 N. Arthur Avenue, May 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., May 8 and May 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and May 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Employees have built displays on a variety of topics including water quality, aquifer protection, conservation, and more. Refreshments and reading material are provided to the attendees with the help of the Idaho Water Education Foundation’s “Idaho Water Awareness Week” program and local businesses.

Representatives from the City’s Water Pollution Control, Sanitation Department, Science and Environment Division, and the Bannock County Landfill will join in this event to help educate the public on the importance of environmental issues such as protecting our surface water, treatment processes, and recycling.

Since the open house’s beginning, more than 54,000 attendees have stopped by the event. This program has won the American Water Works Association Pacific Northwest competition in “Water Education” and an Association of Idaho Cities – City Achievement Award.

For more information on the City of Pocatello Water Department, CLICK HERE.