Construction on local historic theater begins Monday

The following is a news release from the city of Blackfoot.

BLACKFOOT – Monday, April 16 will be the ground breaking for an expansion of the Historic Nuart Theater, located at 192 N Broadway, Blackfoot, Idaho. Plans show that the addition will honor the history of the original structure and seamlessly integrate into the existing building, while increasing the safety of the building by providing additional emergency exits, allowing an indoor HVAC unit to be installed, as well as providing additional space for storage.

Due to the construction, the traffic patterns in the parking lot at City Hall will be changed. Initially, the north side of the parking lot will be closed to allow for a safe barrier between traffic and construction. As construction progresses, the traffic pattern on the alley between City Hall and the Post Office will change to allow for fencing to be installed to protect the public.

Construction should be completed by October 1. We ask that the public respect the safety barriers that will be installed as well as paying close attention to the changing traffic patterns. Patrons will continue to be able to utilize the City Hall payment box, the Library book drop-off as well as the mailboxes located in the alley.

Should you have questions regarding plans at the Nuart, contact Zac Fillmore, Perspective Companies, who may be reached at 208-757-1571 or Lisa Tornabene at 208-785-8600, x-1814 for questions regarding services at City Hall.