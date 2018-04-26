Construction on 8 mile stretch of I-15 begins next week

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

RIGBY — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin construction work on Interstate 15 between Spencer and Dubois starting May 2 and continuing through the fall.

The new project will reconstruct eight miles of I-15 pavement that has deteriorated and replacing it with a new smooth surface, improved shoulders and drains and upgraded guardrails.

I-15 motorists will be reduced to one lane in each direction while crews work in the median. Once initial work is complete, both north and southbound motorists on I-15 will travel on the same side. The speed limit will be reduced.

Crews anticipate working six days a week.