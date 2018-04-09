Construction project with lane closures underway in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Several construction projects are now underway in Idaho Falls.

3H Construction Inc. is installing pipe and replacing curb and gutter at various locations.

Motorist should expect short-term lane closures on S. Boulevard between 7th Street and 10th Street, on Curtis Avenue from 14th Street to 16th Street, and at the intersection of N. Boulevard and Shelley Street.

Barring unforeseen conditions, the project will be completed in one week.

Please watch for equipment and workers, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits.

For questions, call (208) 612-8250.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking HERE.