Driver slams into tree at College of Eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The driver of a vehicle slammed into a tree at the College of Eastern Idaho campus Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. along Ashment Ave. on the southwest side of the campus.

Witnesses say the driver of a red vehicle crashed into the tree near a light pole. Multiple Idaho Falls police officers, EMTs and firefighters responded to the scene.

At least one person was being treated in an ambulance, according to witnesses, but the extent of their injuries and how many people were hurt is unknown at this point.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the way to the crash. We will post new details when we receive them.