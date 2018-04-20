East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Gun Barbecue wants you to name a sandwich

BLACKFOOT – Smokin’ Gun Barbecue has been serving mouthwatering meats and savory sandwiches to locals since 2015.

Making excellent barbecue has been owner Clint Leyland’s passion, even with limited experience in the culinary field, but some in the food industry.

Leyland’s menu features beef brisket, pork ribs, smoked hot links, and sausage, pulled pork, and even smoked bologna.

This year Leyland has rolled out four original sandwich creations on the menu including — The Razorback, the smoked turkey sandwich, the outlaw, and the (blank). The last sandwich doesn’t have a name, and Leyland is leaving it up to the community to come up with creative suggestions.

NEW on the menu:

The Razorback sandwich:

Pulled pork, your choice of creamy or vinegary coleslaw, and bacon on a ciabatta bun.

The Razorback| Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

The Smoked turkey sandwich:

Smoked turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, and ranch on two slices of jalapeno cheddar bread.

The smoked turkey sandwich| Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

The Outlaw sandwich:

Beef brisket with a signature house sauce, banana peppers, and onion rings on a ciabatta bun.



The Outlaw| Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

The No name sandwich:

Beef brisket, chili, roasted jalapenos, and shredded cheese atop a ciabatta bun.

Smokin’ Gun is located at 544 East Walker Street, Blackfoot. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday thru Friday and on Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. Call them at (208) 785-0865.

Contact them on their Facebook page, or at their location to submit a name for their sandwich.