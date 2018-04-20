East Idaho native proud to oversee construction projects for the U.S. Navy

Share This

BANGOR, Washington — An Idaho Falls native is serving with Navy Facilities Engineering Command Northwest (NAVFAC Northwest) in Bangor, Washington, a key engineering command covering an 11-state region.

Lt. J.G.. Brendan Owen, a 2014 graduate of Boise State University, has served in the Navy for more than 5 years as a Civil Engineer Corps officer, where he manages contracts and oversees construction projects.

Owen reported to NAVFAC Northwest in August 2015 and credits the Navy for giving him the opportunity to learn more about himself.

“I’ve learned that I can do a lot more than I would have originally imagined I’d be able to do,” said Owen. “I’ve been given opportunities—and challenges—that other people who graduated with me haven’t been able to experience.”

“NAVFAC Northwest supports the Navy’s planning, designing, and construction programs across 11 states, which is vital to the Navy’s mission,” said Capt. Christopher Kurgan, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest. “A mission as large as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our sailors and civilians work hard and embody the ‘Can Do’ attitude for which the Seabees are known. I’m proud of all of our sailors here at NAVFAC Northwest, including Lt. J.G. Owen.”

Owen said serving in the U.S. Navy is something he is proud to do.

“I’ve been able to serve my country while doing something I love,” said Owen. “I get to work in a career field I’ve always wanted to work in while being given unique experiences. I plan to make a career out of the military and hope to someday serve with Seabeas overseas.”

NAVFAC Northwest’s diversified programs support planning, design, contracting, and construction (including the acquisition and disposal of real estate for the Navy) and assist client activities in the application of specialized programs such as energy, environment, and base closures throughout an 11 state region.

This story was sent to EastIdahoNews.com from the Navy Office of Community Outreach. The office travels the globe to collect Sailors stories.